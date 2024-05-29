Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Patta Got Love For Lagos, Lagos Got Love For Patta (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Patta is all about purpose. The Dutch streetwear label intelligently makes its moves by feeling out collaborators and community, only ever extending its reach through purpose-driven innovation.

So, though Patta's new store in the Nigerian city of Lagos is a good 4,300 miles or so from Patta's Amsterdam HQ, it's tethered by the same sense of good vibes and good times.

"We got introduced to Nigeria through Grace [Ladoja] and the Homecoming crew," Patta co-founder Edson Sabajo tells Highsnobiety, also shouting out local streetwear collective WAFFLESNCREAM (WAF).

"We spent day and nights in Lagos together but also Amsterdam and London. And, at one point, we was like, 'We're gonna open up a store, man, and tell our story about Nigeria and Lagos.'"

1 / 4
Patta

Everything about Patta Lagos is that personal. Even its location in Trocadero Square, a relatively young upscale mall, is purposeful — it situates the new space nearby Patta's pals in WAF, for one.

"We are family now," Sabajo continues. "So we be here together forever (*Run-DMC voice*), tougher than leather, type-a vibe. And it really feels good from the get-go and now it's all about building together and falling together and building again. That process is just beautiful to see and to experience."

Patta Lagos is all about the culture which means the people and, this being Patta, the people who shape its new store are woven into the fabric of the local scene.

"I have been a huge fan of Patta from the inception of the brand, what it stands for, its belief system, the love for community and its continuous contribution to sneaker culture," says Nifemi Marcus-Bello, nnoted industrial designer and Patta Lagos partner.

Patta's entry into Lagos is representative of the city's burgeoning street scene, which is as established as any found elsewhere but is especially salient today.

Macus-Bello points out that American hip-hop culture was tremendously influential in developing Nigerian streetwear — so it goes for streetwear as a global phenomenon, really — but West African economics created a heightened bootleg market.

"But as a middle class emerged, a great deal of stores started carrying legit merch from brands like FUBU and Phat Farm," Marcus-Bello explains. "Fast forward, there's a new generation of people who have very important things to say from an African context."

These include WAF, described by Marcus-Bello as "an indigenous skate brand," and FREE THE YOUTH, an evocative Ghanaian imprint.

"The commonality and mentality from these brands are all the same: we build, we support and we stay authentic," he continues.

"Patta opening a store in Lagos and also being the first global streetwear to take a chance on Lagos is a monumental statement on its own and to collaborate in the way they have, with community in mind, speaks volume to the brand staying true to its ethos and the current ever-growing ecosystem of fashion and streetwear culture in Lagos."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Or, as Marcus-Bello offers succinctly, "Patta got love for Lagos, Lagos got love for Patta."

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Needles x Reebok
Beatnik Slides
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Logo Tee
$50
Image on Highsnobiety
G-SHOCK
GM-5600U-1ER The Origin
$195
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • Patta x Stüssy Is a Family Affair & Beyond (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Of Course, The Patta Running Team Has Exclusive Nike Gear
    • Style
  • Marshall x Patta Passes The Mic to Babyxsosa
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • Marshall x Patta Got Loud In Berlin
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • Patta Has Revived (& Upgraded) a Nike Classic
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Saucony's Mesh-Heavy Dad Shoe Is Aging Gloriously
    • Sneakers
  • Are Portable Speakers the New Luxury Bags?
    • Style
  • These ASICS Aren’t Just Weatherproof, They're Made for Monsoons
    • Sneakers
  • Workwear Skate Shoes: Carhartt & Converse Combine Perfectly
    • Sneakers
  • Wait, There's Still Another YEEZY Restock?
    • Sneakers
  • Hailey Bieber Is Making Maternity Style Great Again
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024