Moms & Brooches Ruled the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

The 2024 Golden Globes was yet another star-studded event filled with great looks and famous faves. But honestly, the show's real stars were the moms and brooches.

Moms and brooches? Yes, indeed. The two unexpected albeit satisfying fixtures ruled the Golden Globes red carpet — they were arguably the best part.

I know the internet often throws around the term "mother" to show love to iconic celebrity women. But I think the phrase still fits in this case: the mothers of the Golden Globes were indeed mothering, figuratively and literally.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Hailee Steinfeld brought her mom, who helped carry the train of her custom Prada dress. Bradley Cooper and his mother were there. Charles Melton's date for the evening was — yep — his mom.

Reese Witherspoon was also in attendance alongside her son, Deacon Phillippe. It may no be the same as the other guests, but Witherspoon is still — checks Google — a mom. And she was at the 2024 Golden Globes. So, it checks the box for mom's night out at the Golden Globe Awards.

Equally abundant was the presence of brooches, from Tyler James Williams' big flower to quieter flexes with a sprinkle of diamonds like Barry Keoghan's piece.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Hader, Jon Batiste, and Alexandra Hedison were just a few other familiar faces on the Golden Globes' brooch group chat, contributing to the ornate pin's trending moment on the red carpet.

Colman Domingo's brooch was a personal favorite, with the gorgeous accessory pairing ever so nicely with his well-tailored Louis Vuitton 'fit.

Strapless dresses, dramatic trains, and lace galore also thrived on the 2024 Golden Globes' red carpet. But you're already kind of expecting those things at an awards show. Mom and brooches, however? Now, that's a treat.

