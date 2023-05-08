Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Pete Davidson Turned up to the Picket Line as Only He Can

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Pete Davidson's style fascinates me. This is a guy who dated one of the world's most image-conscious women without ever changing his taste in clothing even one iota — dude is nothing if not consistent.

Here's Pete on May 5, joining the striking WGA writers as part of the supporting SAG-AFTRA faction — quick note: we also wholeheartedly support the striking writers — again looking like he just rolled out of bed.

Aside from a denim coat, Pete is dressed almost identically to how he looked just the other week at the red carpet premiere of his new TV show, Bupkis.

In fact, Pete's subtly debuting some new Bupkis merch here: witness what appears to be a Bupkis sweatsuit created in collaboration with athleisure designer Eric Emanuel, complete with UGG boots, Pete's new favorite shoes.

Pete has been seen repping Emanuel's signature basketball shorts in the past but it's news to me that he tapped Emanuel to create Bupkis merch. Makes me wonder who else Pete would bring in to celebrate his auto-biographical TV show: perhaps Stone Island, which he wore while filming Bupkis, or HIDDEN NY, with whom Pete seems to share a special affinity.

Anyways, I appreciate Pete's show of support for his peers in the WGA — he even brought pizza to the striking writers! — and I appreciate how consistently schlubby he dresses. It's a little sloppy, plenty personal, and appreciably sincere.

Plus, interesting to see several former scumbros embracing their love for UGG.

It's like a little bit of their former selves lingers even as they've grown out of tie-dye and into the yuppie-core movement, except that Pete is still kinda stuck in 2018. Still, at least it's earnest.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    For the Playoffs, Adele Casually Cuddled Her Wrist in Bulgari's $45K Snake Watch

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Fear of God Athletics May Answer adidas' Post-YEEZY Prayers

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kilian Hennessy & Sir John Talk Fragrance, Makeup & Owning the Night

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Is fragment's Converse Weapon a Poor Man's AJ1?

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Swatch & Omega's Mission to Moonshine Gold "Pink" Has Landed

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    J Balvin's Dropping His Air Jordan Collabs in Numerical Order

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023