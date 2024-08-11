Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Even Adam Sandler Can't Escape Short Shorts Summer

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Short Shorts Summer has claimed another casualty: Adam Sandler.

Granted, it's hot out — plus, Sandler was playing a game of basketball, so we can't exactly blame him for wanting to show a little more leg. Still, seeing the bottom of his knees peek out is a noteworthy occasion, considering that the Uncut Gems star usually prefers a roomier, longer short that hits somewhere around mid-calf.

Maybe it's the heat. Maybe it's also the fact that, as of late, menswear has been reconsidering the short short. Championed by celebrities like Paul Mescal and Chris Pine, diminutive inseams have trickled down to the style-conscious mainstream.

Getty Images/Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD
Getty Images / Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD
1 / 2

There's a womenswear equivalent to "thigh guy summer," too. Underwear is outerwear, in case you haven't noticed. Celebrities like Kristen Stewart, Emma Corrin, and Kendall Jenner have all embraced the trend, which has also appeared on the runway courtesy of labels like Miu Miu, Gucci, and Chloé.

Sandler's recent choice in shorts is a far cry from the skimpy inseams flaunted on the runway. That said, there's no harm in hoping we may one day witness his thighs see the light of day.

