Pharrell & adidas' Sneaker Is Growing Jellyfish Tentacles

At its core, the new adidas x Pharrell Jellyfish sneaker is an old-school running shoe. It’s a close relative of the adidas Response CL, an early-naughts running shoe-inspired model, but given a wildly aquatic new look.

As the name suggests, this is a sneaker with a semblance of a jellyfish.

Protruding from the upper of Pharrell Williams and adidas’ chunky new sneaker is a series of thin rubber overlays following the shoe’s sporty shape.

The jelly rubber additions to the shoe presumably intend to mimic the look of a jellyfish’s tentacles (although, to me, they look a little more like fish fins). And I say presumably because there is no official information about this shoe available.

Highsnobiety

During Paris Fashion Week, adidas placed its Jellyfish sneakers into the hands of some lucky attendees without announcing the release of its newest Pharrell collaboration. It’s a waiting game before we find out the release date of these sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For Pharrell, the adidas Jellyfish is just one of the noteworthy sneakers he has unleashed onto Paris Fashion Week.

Earlier this week, Pharrell’s latest Louis Vuitton collection, designed together with longstanding friend NIGO, unveiled a wildly chunky LV ButterSoft sneaker and the equally chunky LV Yeti boot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Both as creative director of Louis Vuitton and as an adidas collaborator, Pharrell’s releasing big, bulky, and undeniably eye-catching footwear.