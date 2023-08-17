Bad Bunny's New adidas Are For Bostonians Only

Brand: Bad Bunny x adidas

Model: Response CL

Release Date: August 18

Price: $160

Buy: Concepts Boston

Editor’s Notes: Contrary to the stage name, Bad Bunny is actually very good. In fact, the Puerto Rican artist is not only adept at making music, but he’s also a dab hand at designing sneakers, too.

From his very first Crocs collaboration to his debut Forum alongside adidas in 2021, Bad Bunny’s eye for a good sneaker has been evident from day dot.

This season, the musician is taking his newly-discovered creative knack to his ongoing adidas partnership and one that boasts a multitude of releases already, including a “Chalky Brown” take on the Campus only last month.

But what's next off of the adidas x Bad Bunny conveyor belt, I hear you ask? The Response CL.

Revamping adidas’ chunky Y2K silhouette in a plush “Boston Day” green colorway, Bad Bunny has drawn on his love for sports by paying homage to the Boston Red Sox’s infamous Green Monster wall.

1 / 2 adidas

While the Response CL silhouette itself remains unchanged (breathable meshy uppers that coexist alongside leather overlays), there is the neat addition of some wavy green accents that wrap around the sneaker’s partly-deconstructed base.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Bad Bunny has reworked the adidas Response CL. Back in June the artist draped the silhouette in a “Core Black” colorway. That being said, this is the first time he’s released an exclusive sneaker that’s dropping at one sole location, which in this case is Boston Concepts.

Bad Bunny really does have it all, doesn't he? Not only is he one of the world's most listened to artists and dating Kendall Jenner, he now has an extensive portfolio of excellent footwear, too. Not bad, Benito.