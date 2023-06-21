At Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Debut, a Vibrant Street Style Scene

Still coming down from the high that was Pharrell's Louis Vuitton debut? Us too.

Between our up-close look at the collection — which remixed LV signatures with Skateboard P's sartorial oeuvre — and on-the-scene survey of the stars who pulled up to the hotly anticipated show, we've done our fair share of unpacking the glitzy event.

That said, we're not done quite yet. We sent photographer Alex Dobé to capture the street style outside the show, which took place at Paris' famed Pont Neuf bridge.

The scene was a vibrant melange of colors, pattern, and texture, a reminder of Virgil Abloh's legacy at Louis Vuitton. In fact, a few attendees donned wares from Abloh's tenure at the house, while others opted for pieces from Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection, guest-designed by KidSuper.

A sampling of the names we spotted outside: Mia Khalifa, K-pop star Jackson Wang, streetwear designer Don C., and F1 driver Pierre Gasly.

It was an eclectic (and impeccably dressed) crowd, united by their shared excitement for Louis Vuitton's next chapter. Now, onto the next show!