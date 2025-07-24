The Queen of Quiet Luxury Is Starting to Make Some Noise
Phoebe Philo's eponymous brand is releasing a collection simply titled D, the fourth drop of its kind since the brand's inception.
Announced in tandem with these scene-setting campaign images are plans for the fashion house's debut boutique, a flagship store based in London. (Fun fact: the store will sit opposite The Row's Mayfair location.)
These are quiet changes that mark a loud shift from the origins of Philo's brand. What were once mere seasonless “edits,” as the brand would call them, are now full-blown collections. The alphabetical rollouts have expanded with every round as the formerly digital-only label continues to grow its presence across brick-and-mortar retailers.
Extending on the former CELINE (or rather, Céline) designer’s signature minimalism, Phoebe Philo collection D encompasses a wide range of earth-toned outerwear, including giant-collared leather or fur bombers and billowy trench coats, lofty bags, structured cargos, fluffy undies, and wool dress pants atop belt-buckle heels.
Philo's really toying with contrasts here, juxtaposing sincere elegance and sexy humor with voluminously oversized fabrics in one place and skin-baring off-shoulder moments in another.
The designer's playing an expert's game of hard versus soft.
Between the newly expansive offering and announcement of a namesake shop, this is the young LVMH-backed company's noisiest move to date.
Phoebe Philo's D collection will gradually hit shelves from early 2026 onward via its website and select global partners. The opening of Philo's first-ever physical store is also scheduled for next year.
All hail the queen of quiet luxury, soon to reign from a castle of her own, at long last a Mecca for Philo-philes to flock to.
SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.