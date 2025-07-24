Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Queen of Quiet Luxury Is Starting to Make Some Noise

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
Phoebe Philo
Phoebe Philo's eponymous brand is releasing a collection simply titled D, the fourth drop of its kind since the brand's inception.

Announced in tandem with these scene-setting campaign images are plans for the fashion house's debut boutique, a flagship store based in London. (Fun fact: the store will sit opposite The Row's Mayfair location.)

These are quiet changes that mark a loud shift from the origins of Philo's brand. What were once mere seasonless “edits,” as the brand would call them, are now full-blown collections. The alphabetical rollouts have expanded with every round as the formerly digital-only label continues to grow its presence across brick-and-mortar retailers.

Extending on the former CELINE (or rather, Céline) designer’s signature minimalism, Phoebe Philo collection D encompasses a wide range of earth-toned outerwear, including giant-collared leather or fur bombers and billowy trench coats, lofty bags, structured cargos, fluffy undies, and wool dress pants atop belt-buckle heels. 

Philo's really toying with contrasts here, juxtaposing sincere elegance and sexy humor with voluminously oversized fabrics in one place and skin-baring off-shoulder moments in another.

The designer's playing an expert's game of hard versus soft.

Between the newly expansive offering and announcement of a namesake shop, this is the young LVMH-backed company's noisiest move to date. 

Phoebe Philo's D collection will gradually hit shelves from early 2026 onward via its website and select global partners. The opening of Philo's first-ever physical store is also scheduled for next year. 

All hail the queen of quiet luxury, soon to reign from a castle of her own, at long last a Mecca for Philo-philes to flock to.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
