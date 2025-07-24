The Queen of Quiet Luxury Is Starting to Make Some Noise

Phoebe Philo's eponymous brand is releasing a collection simply titled D, the fourth drop of its kind since the brand's inception.

Announced in tandem with these scene-setting campaign images are plans for the fashion house's debut boutique, a flagship store based in London. (Fun fact: the store will sit opposite The Row's Mayfair location.)

These are quiet changes that mark a loud shift from the origins of Philo's brand. What were once mere seasonless “edits,” as the brand would call them, are now full-blown collections. The alphabetical rollouts have expanded with every round as the formerly digital-only label continues to grow its presence across brick-and-mortar retailers.

Extending on the former CELINE (or rather, Céline) designer’s signature minimalism, Phoebe Philo collection D encompasses a wide range of earth-toned outerwear, including giant-collared leather or fur bombers and billowy trench coats, lofty bags, structured cargos, fluffy undies, and wool dress pants atop belt-buckle heels.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Philo's really toying with contrasts here, juxtaposing sincere elegance and sexy humor with voluminously oversized fabrics in one place and skin-baring off-shoulder moments in another.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The designer's playing an expert's game of hard versus soft.

Between the newly expansive offering and announcement of a namesake shop, this is the young LVMH-backed company's noisiest move to date.

Phoebe Philo's D collection will gradually hit shelves from early 2026 onward via its website and select global partners. The opening of Philo's first-ever physical store is also scheduled for next year.

All hail the queen of quiet luxury, soon to reign from a castle of her own, at long last a Mecca for Philo-philes to flock to.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.