Phoebe Philo's Daughter Is Fashion's New Nepo Baby Supreme

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

There's a new nepo baby in town: Maya Wigram, daughter of legendary designer Phoebe Philo, is making her own mark on fashion.

Wigram, born in 2005 to Philo and art dealer Max Wigram, made her runway debut at Burberry's Fall/Winter 2024 show back in February — in fact, she closed the runway, a coveted position for any model, much less a relative newcomer.

It was a very stylish "inside baseball" moment, given that Burberry Creative Director Daniel Lee worked under Philo as CELINE’s director of womenswear from 2008 to 2017.

While Wigram has stayed under the radar since her catwalk coming out, the 18-year-old is garnering attention on TikTok, where she recently posted a video poking fun at her upbringing.

"I met drake," Wigram captioned a casual mirror selfie. "I met Taylor shift [sic]," she captioned the same selfie, reposted in a second slide. The grand finale? A photo of a young Wigram and her mother posing with Kanye West backstage at what appears to be a runway show.

The post has garnered thousands of likes as fans of Philo's flock to the comments section. "Ok but Phoebe Philo being your mother is the biggest win ever," one top comment declares. "I was going to comment that real flex is having a pic with Phoebe Philo but just realized is your mom nvm hahahah," another reads.

As Fashion Week fast approaches, we can't help but wonder: Will Wigram be making another runway appearance? And what's in store for Philo's own brand?

Philo herself is staunchly off social media, but keeping it in the family might yield some clues: Wigram is slowly but surely amassing her own following on TikTok and Instagram.

Alexandra Pauly
