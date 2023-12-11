Kendall Jenner Street Style > Kendall Jenner Runway

Kendall Jenner might get mixed reviews from critics when she walks runways but she always gets high marks when it comes to her street style. Case in point: Kendall's head-to-toe Phoebe Philo outfit seen during an early December shopping trip.

The simple fact that Jenner shopped Philo’s sold-out debut collection at all is a flex in its own right. Philo's return to the industry, highly anticipated by her obsessive Philophiles, sold out within days of its launch, despite the items in the collection being priced for only those as rich and connected as Jenner. We’re talking $1,500 for trousers and $15,000 t-shirt dresses here (for real!).

Kendall wore Philo’s leather bomber jacket with matching cape over high-waisted, wide-legged white pants. She streamlined the outfit with pointy black pumps and Philo’s Kit Cabas bag, playing with the proportions of the oversized jacket up top.

Jenner has long been criticized for looking stiff on the catwalk, though it might just be the shift dresses and sequined gowns that make her look awkward when she’s working. When at play, Kendall always looks more relaxed, even when wearing similarly expensive outfits.

When dressing herself, Kendall is partial to high-waisted pants paired with a crop top or oversized blazers and straight-leg jeans. Or even just a big shirt and no pants on occasion.

All effortless looks nevertheless zhuzhed up by Kendall's innate confidence — it takes an off-duty model to elevate an ordinary outfit to off-duty model status, you know.

She also shops The Row and Bottega Veneta in her downtime, the brands of cool girls everywhere, further proof that Kendall’s personal style is a far cry from the prim and proper looks that legacy designers often dress her in for those runway turns.

See how Kendall shoved a The Row trench coat into a skirt and breezily owned Bottega’s paparazzi campaign: like the looks or not, the Kardashian sister is as utterly at ease IRL as she is, well, rigid during Fashion Week.

In comparison, Kendall’s street style outfits often look like straight-up rebellion next to the clothes she models professionally.

All this really means is that Kendall makes a great case for you just feeling better when you’re wearing clothes you picked out yourself. Even if, as in Kendall’s case, that means always being dressed by the top designers in the industry.