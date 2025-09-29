For Insanely Good Sneakers, Press "Play" (EXCLUSIVE)

Clueless isn't the only one turning 30 this year. So is the original PlayStation console. And the iconic '90s movie already got a Reebok collab for it birthday. PlayStation is next up.

Sadly, no, you can't play games on PlayStation's Reebok sneakers. But the collaborative models indeed recapture the spirit of the 1995 console.

Diehard PlayStation heads may recall how the original system launched in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan. The Reebok collection honors each country with an InstaPump Fury 94 (Japan), Pump Omni Zone II (US), and the Workout Plus (UK).

The Pump Omni Zone II, in particular, is quite nice, offering textured tongues featuring PlayStation graphics, which also appear on the upper panels. The tongue also has a custom pump ball with a colorful, dimensional PlayStation logo, a clever nod to how the console helped popularize 3D graphics.

Reebok 1 / 9

All of the Reebok sneakers come bathed in a nostalgic grey colorway inspired by the original console. The shoes are also sprinkled with archival PlayStation logos, vintage-style charms, and hidden facts like original launch dates.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

PlayStation's sneakers are certainly another nice one from Reebok, which has been quietly dropping heaters like those out-of-this-world NASA "space" shoes and its own crisp take on the terrace shoe takeover.

At the same time, PlayStation continues to come for streetwear, racking up impressive collabs with fashion labels BEAMS and SOPH.

Together, PlayStation and Reebok are now blessing the world with wearable gaming history, with the sneaker collection scheduled to drop mid-October.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty