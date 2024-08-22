Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Reebok Has Its Own Crispy Samba

Written by Tayler Adigun
Reebok
Reebok's new Street Legacy U sneaker is a stylish beacon of proof. Proof of what exactly? Well, I'm glad you asked.

Reebok's Street Legacy U shoe is reborn from the archives as the most recent example of the enduring draw of flat sneakers, even if previously dominant styles are not as favored as they once were.

This Samba-bodied shoe is a mesh-meets-suede moment that boosts its chic factor to new heights despite the sneaker's low profile.

And since the Street Legacy U's crispy-thin sole is such a switch-up from some of Reebok's recent, bulkier releases, the Street Legacy U stands out as both a workhorse of duality and simply a gorgeous shoe.

Reebok
Don't be confused, though; Reebok has dabbled in slimmer silhouettes before.

But the ultra-flat sole on this verde-colored stunner is definitely a new low for Reebok, in, like, a really good way.

It's really the Bottega Green and cream colorway, though, that places the Street Legacy U on the podium for best flat shoe of the summer.

And, even better, the Street Legacy U is available on Reebok's Indian web store for 2,399 (approximately $28), making it one of the most affordable yet stylish shoes on the market.

Beyond being another win for the flat shoe lovers out there, the Street Legacy U also proves that Reebok is having a really good time right now.

From a baller collaboration with Angel Reese to more otherworldly mashups like a purposefully destroyed Alien stomper, the folks over there at Reebok are still cooking.

