PLEASURES x PUMA’s Velophasis Dips Into Barbiecore

If the rumors are true and the upcoming Barbie film has actually caused the world to run out of pink, then the anticipated PLEASURES x PUMA Velophasis seems to have gotten its supply just in time.

Sporty, futuristic, and (of course) entirely pink, the collaborated sneaker classically melds the old with the new, encouraging PUMA’s iconic silhouette to take on Y2K visual codes.

PUMA

Taking direct inspiration from its roots in Los Angeles, PLEASURES brings a DIY, hand-dyed aesthetic to the Velophasis championing summer aesthetic without compromising craftsmanship.

The result is a uniform sneaker with a unique customizable feel.

PUMA

Sat atop a pink rubber outsole, The PLEASURES x PUMA Velophasis features a midsole that gets the sneaker’s monochrome treatment deliberately, giving the sneaker a worn-in characteristic.

With a translucent cage tinted using a purple “overdyed” method and laces to match, it’s clear that this collab gives a new meaning to the Velaphasis’ historically intricate, or “techy” looking running sneaker.

The PLEASURES x PUMA Overdyed Velophasis is available starting June 24, 2023. Stay tuned for more information regarding the pre-sale on @pumasportstyle and @pleasures in the upcoming days.