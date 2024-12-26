Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Stunning Suede Sneaker Is Prada's Idea of a Trail Shoe

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
Prada is one of the few maisons that infuses its opulent wares with a truly considered design language. Too many luxury sneakers rely on an inflated price tag to demonstrate their value: They could take notes from Prada's Trail sneaker.

Okay, this is a $1,100 low-top suede shoe. Let's get the price tag out of the way because, yes, luxury products are expensive.

But the beauty of Prada is in how it balances commercial obligations with a consistent, traceable ethos.

Even in its most salable products — bags, sunglasses, and sneakers — epitomize the stylish humility that's core to the Prada label, where uncomplicated staples are elevated by craft and straight-up good taste.

Words like "minimalist" get tossed around all the time in these kinda cases but it undersells the intent that infuses Prada's oeuvre. It's not so much that Prada goods are simple as much as they're streamlined to eschew extraneous accoutrement.

Less but better, in the vein of Dieter Rams, meaning that when Prada does a "Trail" shoe, it's not a technical runner but a retro hiking silhouette shaped by its modestly premium materials rather than the other way around.

Sumptuous earth-toned suede colorways, proportionally balanced low-top silhouette, compulsory Prada branding — badge and printed logo on heel — rendered as tasteful as possible through color-matching.

Simple unpretentious perfection.

Hence why, even without any promotion, a few sizes of the Trail sneaker are already sold out on Prada's site, evincing another Prada truism: If you build it, they will come. And, in this case, "it" is merely no-frills luxury perfection.

