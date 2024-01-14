Prada FW24: A Day at Prada Office

After serving up slime for the women's Spring/Summer 2024 show, Prada takes us to the office for its men's Fall/Winter 2024 presentation.

Prada's FW24 office operated on a hybrid situation (sort of), offering on-site corporate vibes and a little bit of WFH (work from home) — well, Prada's WFH setup looks a lot like the outdoors.

"For the Fall/Winter Prada 2024 Menswear show, AMO creates a set design juxtaposing an office interior with a natural landscape," Prada said in an Instagram post.

"Demonstrating the paradoxical dichotomy between these two coexisting worlds, this show explores fundamental truths of humanity, our natural instincts, our emotional needs."

Water trickled across rocks of mini ponds, which met grassy moments topped with fall leaves — all happening right under guests' feet, by the way.

As for the Prada office side of things, cubicles presented branded desktop computers. There were also rolling chairs that cushioned the tushes of famous attendees like Troye Sivan, Lee Jae-wook, aespa's Karina, and Louis Patrick James Partridge.

As for the work day (the fashion presentation itself), Prada's FW24 menswear maintained Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' business as usual with nice tailored silhouettes, pops of color served via colorblocking, and that Prada sophistication.

Sharp outerwear paired effortlessly with ties for a full-on CEO-slash-Prada guy look. At the same time, Prada's big leather handbags served as the new briefcase.

Sailor hats met knitted caps for headwear options, while most looks were completed with attention-grabbing belts.

There appeared to be no signs of Jerry Lorenzo's adidas x Prada sneaker on the runway, but Prada FW24 featured more sleek dress shoes as well as woven sandals.

Prada keeps winning on and off the runway. The brand arguably won the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, serving up some of the evening's best looks of the night, from Hunter Schafer's pink gown to Bella Ramsey's fit.

Prada's FW24 menswear presents yet another solid seasonal offering from the label, advancing Prada's streak of exceptionally good clothes.