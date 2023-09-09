Calling All Cool Girls for Proenza Schouler SS24

Proenza Schouler's Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez presented their Spring/Summer 2024 collecton during New York Fashion Week, executing yet another effortless delivery for the quiet luxury girlies to swoon over. Perhaps that's why Sofia Richie was in the front row.

Buttery long leather coats and peek-a-boo fishnet dresses mingled with shimmering fringe skirts and double-waist trousers (someone call Bella Hadid right now!).

There's a new Proenza Schouler monogram in town — which the brand teased ahead of its SS24 show — materializing as a subtle concept on knit layers and new-season shoulder bags.

Sorry, no Birkies this go-around. But Proenza Schouler's SS24 footwear still served a delicious offering of thonged sandals, slip-on woven shoes, and single-loop-toe heels. Yum.

We know fashion folk are tired of hearing...the word: understated high-end fashion better known as quiet luxury. Like the word or not, Proenza Schouler makes it look good and, quite frankly, easy. Indeed, in the case of the brand, its worth adding back into your vocabulary..