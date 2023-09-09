Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Calling All Cool Girls for Proenza Schouler SS24

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Proenza Schouler's Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez presented their Spring/Summer 2024 collecton during New York Fashion Week, executing yet another effortless delivery for the quiet luxury girlies to swoon over. Perhaps that's why Sofia Richie was in the front row.

Buttery long leather coats and peek-a-boo fishnet dresses mingled with shimmering fringe skirts and double-waist trousers (someone call Bella Hadid right now!).

There's a new Proenza Schouler monogram in town — which the brand teased ahead of its SS24 show — materializing as a subtle concept on knit layers and new-season shoulder bags.

Sorry, no Birkies this go-around. But Proenza Schouler's SS24 footwear still served a delicious offering of thonged sandals, slip-on woven shoes, and single-loop-toe heels. Yum.

We know fashion folk are tired of hearing...the word: understated high-end fashion better known as quiet luxury. Like the word or not, Proenza Schouler makes it look good and, quite frankly, easy. Indeed, in the case of the brand, its worth adding back into your vocabulary..

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    CAMPERLAB SS23 Is Where Footwear Fantasies Run Wild
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • kenzo sneaker
    Kenzo's New Sneakers Promise a Bright Future
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Under The Spanish Sea With SIMONMILLER x MANGO
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Saint Laurent Spring Summer 23 and Mark Tuan Will Set You Free
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • proenza schouler ss24
    Calling All Cool Girls for Proenza Schouler SS24
    • Style
  • snkrs day wishlist restocks
    Nike SNKRS Day Restocks That Sneakerheads Are Praying For
    • Sneakers
  • theory ss24
    For SS24, Theory Tells a Story of the Spring Uniform
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MSCHF's Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Looks Extra, Well, Pumped
    • Sneakers
  • helmut lang peter do debut
    Peter Do Does Helmut Lang, But Not As You Know It
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Smile, You're at Collina Strada
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023