Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Dark & Experimental Trail Running Gear Straight From Scandinavia

Written by Tom Barker in Style
PUMA
1 / 6

HELIOT EMIL’s breed of utilitarian outdoor gear is distinctly experimental. Typically entirely monochrome, the brand is known to create puffer coats that look like “liquid metal” or hiking boots encased in a complex web of metal hardware and laces.

These are designs inspired by the outdoor clothing industry, twisted and reimagined in the name of fashion. And while the Danish brand’s PUMA collaboration keeps to this subversive design language, it also ups the levels of functionality.

Shop PUMA
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Following their outdoorsy debut collection, released towards the end of last year, HELIOT EMIL and PUMA are back with a drop engineered for trail running.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Deviate Nitro Elite Trail shoe builds on their previous rugged sneaker, upgrading the performance for running. Technical fabric covers the upper, giving it a sock-like look with laces (adjustable through quick-pull toggles) poking out from beneath. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Designed for “less distraction, more intention,” according to PUMA, the shoe is a decidedly stark design. But beneath this minimal appearance is a heap of technology borrowed from PUMA’s Nitro Elite Trail running range.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The accompanying clothing is a similar story: HELIOT EMIL’s dark design language meets PUMA’s top-of-the-range tech. There are all-black shorts, sleeveless jackets, and windbreakers all designed to be ultra-lightweight and ergonomic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The full collection launches on June 14 via PUMA, HELIOT EMIL, and select retailers.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • PUMA's Sneaker of the Moment Is Washed (In the Best Way)
  • PUMA Makes K-Pop Idols Purr
  • Everyone's Favorite Flat PUMA Shoe Is Now Extremely Ballerina-Coded
  • “The Craziest Shoe Ever”: A$AP Rocky Schools Us On His Monstrous New PUMA Collab
  • Balenciaga Takes on (& Tears Up) PUMA’s Flat-Soled It-Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
  • In Butter Yellow, Nike's Lowkey Fly Sneaker Looks Good Enough to Eat
  • Handmade in Italy, a Once-Forgotten adidas Runner Goes Luxe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now