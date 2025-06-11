Dark & Experimental Trail Running Gear Straight From Scandinavia

HELIOT EMIL’s breed of utilitarian outdoor gear is distinctly experimental. Typically entirely monochrome, the brand is known to create puffer coats that look like “liquid metal” or hiking boots encased in a complex web of metal hardware and laces.

These are designs inspired by the outdoor clothing industry, twisted and reimagined in the name of fashion. And while the Danish brand’s PUMA collaboration keeps to this subversive design language, it also ups the levels of functionality.

Following their outdoorsy debut collection, released towards the end of last year, HELIOT EMIL and PUMA are back with a drop engineered for trail running.

The Deviate Nitro Elite Trail shoe builds on their previous rugged sneaker, upgrading the performance for running. Technical fabric covers the upper, giving it a sock-like look with laces (adjustable through quick-pull toggles) poking out from beneath.

Designed for “less distraction, more intention,” according to PUMA, the shoe is a decidedly stark design. But beneath this minimal appearance is a heap of technology borrowed from PUMA’s Nitro Elite Trail running range.

The accompanying clothing is a similar story: HELIOT EMIL’s dark design language meets PUMA’s top-of-the-range tech. There are all-black shorts, sleeveless jackets, and windbreakers all designed to be ultra-lightweight and ergonomic.

The full collection launches on June 14 via PUMA, HELIOT EMIL, and select retailers.

