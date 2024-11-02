PUMA's Perfectly Puffy Slip-On Tips the Cozy Scale

With a quick swap of the upper materials, PUMA's cozy, cool slippers are brought to a new level of comfort.

PUMA's Tuff Padded Slippers effortlessly merges cushiness and fashion. 'Cause why lounge around the house in boring shoes when you can lounge around the house in style?

PUMA's perfectly puffed-up slip-ons got a textural corduroy upgrade, ditching its previous nylon uppers for a softer finish. These Tuff Padded slippers can be found in two classic neutral colorways: tan and black.

PUMA's corduroy Tuff Padded shoes join the ever-growing list of sneaker brands creating their own slippers. Cozy models continue to be a popular choice for house shoes, but styles like the UGG Tasman and Birkenstock Boston clogs have brought them to the streets.

After drops like ASICS' slip-on Life Walker and New Balance's Puflee v2 shoe, a cozy PUMA slipper only adds to the fun.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The PUMA Tuff Padded slippers are currently available at PUMA Korea (and, I might add, for only $43 USD). But with lots of prayers, maybe we'll see cozy PUMAs everywhere soon.