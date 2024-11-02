Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

PUMA's Perfectly Puffy Slip-On Tips the Cozy Scale

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

With a quick swap of the upper materials, PUMA's cozy, cool slippers are brought to a new level of comfort.

PUMA's Tuff Padded Slippers effortlessly merges cushiness and fashion. 'Cause why lounge around the house in boring shoes when you can lounge around the house in style?

Shop PUMA

PUMA's perfectly puffed-up slip-ons got a textural corduroy upgrade, ditching its previous nylon uppers for a softer finish. These Tuff Padded slippers can be found in two classic neutral colorways: tan and black.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

PUMA's corduroy Tuff Padded shoes join the ever-growing list of sneaker brands creating their own slippers. Cozy models continue to be a popular choice for house shoes, but styles like the UGG Tasman and Birkenstock Boston clogs have brought them to the streets.

After drops like ASICS' slip-on Life Walker and New Balance's Puflee v2 shoe, a cozy PUMA slipper only adds to the fun.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The PUMA Tuff Padded slippers are currently available at PUMA Korea (and, I might add, for only $43 USD). But with lots of prayers, maybe we'll see cozy PUMAs everywhere soon.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • PUMA Made Open-Toe Slingbacks Out of Its Coolest Sneaker
  • It Girls In The Footwear Fastlane
  • Aston Martin Tuned up Puma’s Speediest Sneaker
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now