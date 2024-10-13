New Balance's Fleece-Lined Slippers Are Too Cool (& Warm)

Love or hate it, the temperatures are dropping, and the cozy season is upon us.

Fortunately, New Balance Korea is bringing back an old slipper style just in time for the change in the weather. The New Balance Puflee v2 first dropped in 2022, and now the model is returning for the 2024 winter season.

The slip-on shoe takes cues from New Balance's sneakers, reimagined as a more casual, cozy option. Thermal fleece lining and nylon uppers lock in heat, and an elongated tongue can be worn folded down as a mule or left up for extra warmth.

Not only do the Puflee slippers keep you warm in the chilly months, but they're also functional for slippery sidewalks. The CRV soles, inspired by the brand's 990v1 and CT300 models, use a combination of EVA and PU foams, offering stability and peak comfort.

The New Balance Puflee v2 slippers come in three neutral colorways: black, tan, and white. I'm already thinking of winter outfit ideas for each.

Slippers have never been out of style, but slip-ons have certainly hit a new stride, thanks to models like the UGG Tasman and Birkenstock's Boston clogs.

With more options like Nike's Burrow SE clog, ASICS' Life Walker, and now New Balance's Puflee v2 rolling in, the possibilities are growing every day. After all, nothing beats a classic house shoe.