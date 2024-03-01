Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

RASSVET x Julian Klincewicz Turns Poetry Into Clothing

StyleWords By Tom Barker

The latest collaboration from skateboarding label RASSVET has been a long time coming. The brand’s founder, Tolya Titaev, is a longstanding friend of Julian Klincewicz, the Los Angeles-based multi-disciplinary artist who makes up one-half of the collaboration.

“Both skating and fashion have brought us together, have shaped us,” Klincewicz recalls about the beginning of their friendship in a press statement. “The two develop in tandem and at their best form a kind of conversation. And I wanted to participate in that conversation again.”

His way of participating in skating and fashion is through the creation of a capsule collection with RASSVET and a new skate film, titled Blue, which introduces Rémy Taveira and Austyn Gillette to the RASSVET skate team. 

1 / 10
Rassvet

The upcoming capsule collection features a range of artworks created by Klincewicz on graphic streetwear, skateboards, and accessories.

From soft grass fields to sherbet-fire sunsets, the colorful images created by the artist make for bold prints that are included alongside excerpts of poetry.

“I formed the collection around a poem and song that I’ve been working on for some time,” says Klincewicz. “It’s one of freedom, of youthful joy and adventure, of exploration and intimacy. I wanted to capture the essence of skateboarding and fashion, and how both have shaped me and brought communities together.”

This is not only a collaboration between Klincewicz and RASSVET, a third party is also brought on board in the form of Retrosuperfuture. The brand helped to create two pairs of sunglasses, both featuring tinted lenses, which round out the collection.

1 / 5
Rassvet

Set to launch on March 1, available from the RASSVET website, this collaboration arrives hot on the heels of the brand’s first SS24 delivery — a barrage of colorful graphics and loose-fitting streetwear.

Having been friends since they were teenagers and regular collaborators since then, this is the latest creative partnership for Tolya Titaev and Julian Klincewicz. And you can bet that it won’t be the last.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
  • Image on Highsnobiety
