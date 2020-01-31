Lil Wayne‘s 21-year-old daughter Reginae Carter has announced that she’s a brand ambassador for Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Carter took to Instagram to reveal her new gig, sharing a few selfies of her sporting a fire, pink lace Savage x Fenty bodysuit, along with a caption that hammered home how excited she is to be working with the brand. “This just the intro, let me not get ahead of myself #savagexambassador.”

Take a look at Carter’s announcement gallery below.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne has been busy gearing up to release his long-anticipated new album. Titled Funeral, the project is scheduled to drop tomorrow and is rumored to include features from Lil Baby and Big Sean.

