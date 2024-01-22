Rihanna at Couture Week? Now, That's Haute

This is not a drill: Rihanna is at Haute Couture Week.

Rihanna attended Dior's Spring/Summer 2024 Couture show in Paris, coming as her first presentation since welcoming her second child, Riot.

What was Rihanna's look for her Dior Couture comeback, you may ask? The musician took a quiet yet chic route, wearing an all-black Dior FW23 padded jacket, matching skirt, and cap.

The Dior jacket hung off Rihanna's shoulders for a classic bardot vibe. The outerwear piece was also topped with a patent leather belt, which paired perfectly with Rihanna's sleek Lady Dior bag for the evening.

Rihanna's look was complete with gloves, white pumps, and shimmery jewelry, including an anklet featuring "R" charms. Well, of course!

Rihanna and Dior are are like this (crosses fingers for emphasis). The beauty mogul has starred in Dior campaigns and worn the house's pieces for her most iconic style moments. Rihanna even made history with Dior, becoming their first Black ambassador in 2015.

Rihanna has attended several Dior presentations over the years — she's arguably a front-row favorite. In 2022, a baby-bumping Rih attended the brand's FW22 presentation, turning heads in a black sheer dress while pregnant with RZA (amongst other 'fits).

It's rare to catch Rihanna at any fashion week events. But it's like a "retweet for good luck" post when she does appear, complete with an outfit mood board.

It's unknown if the bad gal will attend any other Haute Couture week shows. For now, her Dior Couture appearance will do. J'adore Rihanna on three!