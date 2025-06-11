Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Roger Federer’s Signature Sneaker Is in Its Prime

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

We’ve already dubbed On and Roger Federer’s latest sneaker creation, The Roger ADV Z5, as the partnership’s most stylish outing yet. Now, the arrival of limited edition colorways only solidifies our argument.

This new evolution keeps the ADV Z5 silhouette but introduces two fresh colorways: an elegant off-white ivory and a creamy almond tone with a gum sole.

Subtle touches like the gradient tag on the heel add visual texture to the otherwise tonal shoes, while On’s signature CloudTec midsole ensures every step has bounce.

Costing $170, both shoes are available now, in limited numbers, via On's website.

For those just tuning in, Federer’s partnership with On goes beyond just product, he’s a stakeholder in the company and has released several signature silhouettes.  

Most of us started paying attention with the  Roger Clubhouse Pro, a minimalist shoe that blurred the line between sport and style. But things really leveled up with the Roger ADV Z5, a sneaker that leaned into performance while embracing a sleeker, sneakerhead-adjacent profile (anyone else getting Jordan 4 vibes?).

Balancing court-ready tech with everyday wearability, this drop continues On’s streak of creating sneakers that look as good as they perform.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
