On’s Most Elderly Sneaker Goes Full Mule

For its first collaboration with On, Japanese sneaker retailer Mita made a classic sneaker fall down. The Cloud 6 Coast Mita sneaker is a lightweight take on On's Cloud 6 Coast sneaker, a dad shoe made extra casual with a cushioned kick-down heel.

The sneaker's collapsable heel allows the On Cloud 6 Coast Mita sneaker to transform from a standard walking sneaker into an easy-going slip-on best suited for long strolls. Marathons? Not so much.

The collaborative On sneaker was designed with long-distance travel in mind. Its light and bendable composition makes the Cloud 6 Coast Mita extremely suitcase-friendly and its slip-on design is perfect for easy removal in busy TSA lines. No unlacing required.

It also makes the already dad-friendly On low-top walking shoe a true elderly masterpiece.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On's Cloud 6 Coast Mita shoe comes in a muted black and white color scheme accented with red and fastened with a speed shoelace system because this is still an On sneaker, after all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Available on Mita's website on June 5, the Cloud 6 Coast Mita sneaker retails for ¥20,900 (about $145).

As far as sneaker trends are concerned, this piece of fusion footwear is totally of the moment.

See, the sneaker doesn't just abide by the current hybrid-sneaker street code that's given us gems like the ​​New Balance 1906L, Miu Miu's New Balance mule, and HOKA's Speed Loafer.

It's also the perfect mix of Mita's streetwear leanings and On's high-performance technology. In that way, the Cloud Coast 6 Mita is a mutt with purebreed prestige.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.