New Balance's Insanely Colorful "Dunk" Skate Shoes Are Ducking Amazing

For the latest rendition of its Numeric 480 skate shoe, New Balance traveled way down south to Louisiana. Inspired by themes of the Cajun Country, the “480 Mallard Duck” is a hunting-themed take on the board sneaker.

Made in collaboration with Rukus, Louisiana's prime destination for all things sneakers and streetwear, this release is a tribute to Acadian customs and culture.

The shoe in question consists of a rich brown suede base, with feather-colored and iridescent elements of yellow, green, and orange throughout, which are visual nods to the male bird it's paying homage to.

Out December 6, even the camo-print packaging takes aim (pun intended) at what's one of the South's most popular outdoor hobbies.

New Balance's 480 model, which has garnered comparisons with Nike's Dunk sneaker thanks to its old-school basketball facade, has been on a roll lately.

The skate model has been soaking in its fair share of Southern hospitality. Last month, it teamed up with another local store, the Austin-based skate shop No-Comply, for a painstakingly detailed limited edition 480 skate shoe.

From The Pelican State to Bat City with the triple click of one's heels? Hell, with no more than the tying and untying of laces.

