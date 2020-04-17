Running Apparel Starter Packs for Every Type of Weather

As our latest FRONTPAGE feature lays bare, the current pandemic conditions have ushered in what we're playfully referring to as a runaissance. Whether you're being nominated in an unsanctioned "run 5K challenge" on Instagram, or substituting your regular gym routine with a spot of morning jogging, it feels like running is the easiest way to maintain our fitness (and some sense of routine) while on lockdown.

We're perused the web to put together running apparel starter packs for every kind of weather condition. Our selections begin at $12 with a classic jersey muscle T-shirt from Champion, a pair of performance-wear leggings from Tommy Hilfiger to keep you protected from the elements, and if you want to ensure you have no excuse to get that mileage in, you can opt for the windproof, waterproof, lightweight, and GORE-TEX-lined Zeta SL Jacket from Arc'teryx.

Also, don't forget to check out our best headphones to run in right here.

Hot & Sunny

Carhartt Mesh Cap

Champion Sleeveless Tee

Champion Classic Jersey Muscle Tee $12 Buy at Champion USA

Puma 2-in-1 Shorts

PUMA Last Lap 2-in-1 Running Shorts $25 Buy at PUMA

Windy Weather

Champion Packable Jacket

Champion Colorblocked Packable Jacket $34 Buy at eastbay

adidas x NEIGHBORHOOD Shorts

Tommy Hilfiger Leggings

Wet Weather

Arc'teryx GORE-TEX Jacket

Puma Woven Trackpants

PUMA Reactive Woven Pants $25 Buy at PUMA

Cold Weather

The North Face Fleece

The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket €140 Buy at HHV

Reigning Champ Gray Sweatpants

Reigning Champ Mid Weight Terry Sweatpants $106 Buy at East Dane

Carhartt Fleece Hat

