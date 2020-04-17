Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Running Apparel Starter Packs for Every Type of Weather

Written by Max Grobe in Style

As our latest FRONTPAGE feature lays bare, the current pandemic conditions have ushered in what we're playfully referring to as a runaissance. Whether you're being nominated in an unsanctioned "run 5K challenge" on Instagram, or substituting your regular gym routine with a spot of morning jogging, it feels like running is the easiest way to maintain our fitness (and some sense of routine) while on lockdown.

We're perused the web to put together running apparel starter packs for every kind of weather condition. Our selections begin at $12 with a classic jersey muscle T-shirt from Champion, a pair of performance-wear leggings from Tommy Hilfiger to keep you protected from the elements, and if you want to  ensure you have no excuse to get that mileage in, you can opt for the windproof, waterproof, lightweight, and GORE-TEX-lined Zeta SL Jacket from Arc'teryx.

Also, don't forget to check out our best headphones to run in right here.

Hot & Sunny

Carhartt Mesh Cap

CarharttBuffalo Cap
$17
Buy at Carhartt

Champion Sleeveless Tee

ChampionClassic Jersey Muscle Tee
$12
Buy at Champion USA

Puma 2-in-1 Shorts

PUMALast Lap 2-in-1 Running Shorts
$25
Buy at PUMA
Windy Weather

Champion Packable Jacket

ChampionColorblocked Packable Jacket
$34
Buy at eastbay

adidas x NEIGHBORHOOD Shorts

adidas x NEIGHBORHOOD.Run Shorts
$106
Buy at East Dane

Tommy Hilfiger Leggings

Tommy HilfigerPerfromance Legging
$56
Buy at Tommy Hilfiger

Wet Weather

Arc'teryx GORE-TEX Jacket

Arc'teryxZeta SL Jacket
$300
Buy at Mr Porter

Puma Woven Trackpants

PUMAReactive Woven Pants
$25
Buy at PUMA
Cold Weather

The North Face Fleece

The North FaceDenali 2 Fleece Jacket
€140
Buy at HHV

Reigning Champ Gray Sweatpants

Reigning ChampMid Weight Terry Sweatpants
$106
Buy at East Dane

Carhartt Fleece Hat

CarharttFleece 2-in-1 Hat
$17
Buy at Carhartt

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

