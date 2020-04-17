Running Apparel Starter Packs for Every Type of Weather
As our latest FRONTPAGE feature lays bare, the current pandemic conditions have ushered in what we're playfully referring to as a runaissance. Whether you're being nominated in an unsanctioned "run 5K challenge" on Instagram, or substituting your regular gym routine with a spot of morning jogging, it feels like running is the easiest way to maintain our fitness (and some sense of routine) while on lockdown.
We're perused the web to put together running apparel starter packs for every kind of weather condition. Our selections begin at $12 with a classic jersey muscle T-shirt from Champion, a pair of performance-wear leggings from Tommy Hilfiger to keep you protected from the elements, and if you want to ensure you have no excuse to get that mileage in, you can opt for the windproof, waterproof, lightweight, and GORE-TEX-lined Zeta SL Jacket from Arc'teryx.
Hot & Sunny
Carhartt Mesh Cap
Champion Sleeveless Tee
Puma 2-in-1 Shorts
Windy Weather
Champion Packable Jacket
adidas x NEIGHBORHOOD Shorts
Tommy Hilfiger Leggings
Wet Weather
Arc'teryx GORE-TEX Jacket
Puma Woven Trackpants
Cold Weather
The North Face Fleece
Reigning Champ Gray Sweatpants
Carhartt Fleece Hat
