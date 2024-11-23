adidas Originals & AS Roma Deliver Pure Nostalgic

The following statement is entirely fueled by the rose-tinted lenses of nostalgia: football shirts were better in the ‘90s. And AS Roma’s new collection, made together with adidas Originals, is very much satisfying my nostalgic leanings.

Revisiting the Italian football club’s past, AS Roma and adidas Original are launching a five-piece drop centered around its 1993 kit.

The early ‘90s home shirt, rendered in AS Roma’s signature carmin red hue, features adidas’ classic trefoil logo on the chest opposite Piero Gratton’s renowned “Lupetto” wolf logo.

However, what really gets me reminiscing on the past is the shirt’s original sponsor, Barilla, featured at the center with a thick, textured application that football fans in the ‘90s and early naughts will be very familiar with.

To match the shirt, there is also a navy tracksuit with yellow and red stripes and a pair of Gazelle sneakers dedicated to Roma supporters in this latest collection.

The latest of a string of adidas’ Originals Bring Back collections, which recreate iconic football kits, this AS Roma drop is available from AS Roma stores and adidas starting November 22 — in time for the holiday season, in case you have any AS Roma-supporting friends or family you need to buy gifts for.

The team at adidas really knows how to tug on the heartstrings of nostalgic football fans. Not only does it keep bringing back the best of its retro kits, but it has also recently brought its iconic trefoil logo back to its matchday kits.

No matter how much more advanced football kits get, you can’t beat the classics. And adidas knows it.