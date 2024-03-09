When Y/Project Met Salomon...

Y/Project may not have hit the Paris runways this month (its bunchy boots were deeply missed). But don't worry: the label's Fall/Winter 2024 collection is still coming...and it's got a Salomon collaboration.

Y/Project will reveal its FW24 collection by Glenn Martens on March 12, as announced by the brand recently. Y/Project also previewed first looks at a seemingly slip-on Salomon shoe in the same breath.

The Y/Project x Salomon shoe boasts a scrunched-up, breathable material for the upper, speaking to the brand's signature twisted fabrications as explored in seasons past and beloved by style icons like Rihanna and Cardi B.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As for what else we can make out in the preview, Y/Project's Salomon shoes are finished with a co-branded tag on the tongue. And that's all, folks (for right now, at least).

Expect better looks at Y/Project's Salomon collaboration on March 12 at 2 PM, when Y/Project presents its FW24 collection in its entirety.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Y/Project was initially slated to put on its FW24 show on March 3 during Paris Fashion Week. However, on February 22, Y/Project canceled its presentation, saying that the brand would focus on "internal investments" during "uncertain times."

Y/Project FW24 won't be the usual runway spectacle, by the way. According to sources, the Paris-based brand will showcase its FW24 collection through a lookbook. I suspect we will be well fed with Martens goodness, either way.

Y/Project doesn't often do collabs. But when it does, we're met with really good team-ups like body-ful Jean Paul Gaultier pieces and Melissa shoes fit for the Victorian era.

Y/Project has also worked with footwear brands Diemme and Fila for collabs in the past. But the latest looks to be Y/Project's first time stepping into Salomon territory.