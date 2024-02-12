Sign up to never miss a drop
Sandy Liang's Salomons Are Bow-tiful As Ever

Words By Morgan Smith

The bows and ballet heels were out at Sandy Liang's Fall/Winter 2024 presentation during New York Fashion Week. From the looks of it, there were Sandy Salomons, too. Sandy Salomons... that's kind of got a ring to it, no?

As Sandy Liang's past sneaker collabs joined the audience, some mystery sneakers were being shy underneath a pair of spacious pants on the catwalk. It's safe to say the mystery regarding the anonymous sneakers has been solved.

Backstage at the show, Sandy Liang provided better looks at its Salomon selection, including two very Sandy spins on the SPEEDCROSS 3 and RX Moc 3.0.

Sandy Liang previously took on the RX Moc 3.0 in 2023, resulting in an extra breathable take on the casual slip-on shoe.

Sandy Liang's latest RX Moc looks a little different from the last. Essentially, Sandy Liang opens up the upper and throws in some criss-cross straps for a ballet vibe. Are we surprised? The brand is behind the internet's favorite ballerina slingbacks right now.

There's also Sandy Liang's Salomon SPEEDCROSS 3, an all-black sneaker finished with a rugged outsole and pink silky ribbons for shoelaces. Again, classic Sandy.

Like before, Sandy Liang's 2024 Salomons perfectly captures the brand's ethos: girlhood but also the real world. The namesake label's founder champions comfort, often considering her New York lifestyle when designing new collections.

"Comfort is such an important thing," Liang told us after her FW24 runway show. "If I'm designing for myself when I live in New York and I'm walking around, it has to feel very real. It's fantastical, but it's always rooted in reality."

After blessing us with pretty-in-pink Salomons last year, Sandy Liang does it again with another cute batch of Salomons. The question on my mind is (and probably the Sandy Liang hive's mind, too): when are Sandy Liang's new Salomon sneakers releasing?

Hopefully, sooner rather than later.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

