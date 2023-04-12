Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
REELAX, It's Only Salomon's RX Slide & Moc Combo

Written by Tayler Willson

When Salomon says REELAX, it means it. Contrary to popular belief, the outdoors label isn’t all about empowering performance, but is also pretty close to perfecting the fine art of relaxation and recovery. Which is an art, by the way.

From its slew of recovery slides to its vast array of cozy slip-on Mocs, Salomon is thinking about your comfort both during and after activities. Put simply, they have you covered 24/7. Period.

This season, though, the French outfit is proposing two new and improved REELAX models in the RX MOC 3.0 and RX SLIDE 3.0, which arrive ready for your pre and post-summer jaunts, or as the perfect companion for slipping on and taking the bins out. The choice is yours.

Updated for Spring/Summer 2023 in two seasonal colorways, both styles arrive crafted with a seamless fabric which won't chafe, scratch, or rub, as well as coming equipped with the perfect cuddly companion for tired feet: an oversized EVA midsole.

In fact, the RX Slide 3.0 comes hot off the heels of its BEAMS collaboration which saw it dressed in an all-over floral pattern.

Shop RX Slide 3.0 here

RX Slide 3.0
$90
RX Slide 3.0
$90

For Salomon though, the release of its latest REELAX instalment comes soon after its April Fools offering with Greater Goods, which saw it release the ultimate hydration jacket.

Despite the initial announcement, it was confirmed the following day that the jacket is actually a one-of-one and that it would be auctioned off.

As I say, Salomon’s penchant for functionality often shows no bounds. But, as its REELAX collections continue to prove, functionality can as easily be about the art of relaxation and recovery, as it can be about exploring the great outdoors.

