Salomon’s Jungle Ultra Got Low Low Low Low

Brand: Salomon

Model: Jungle Ulta Low

Price: $180

Buy: Online at the Highsnobiety Shop

Editor’s Notes: If there’s anything we can learn from Spring/Summer 2023 sneaker releases so far, it’s that streamlining is well and truly a thing.

For Salomon, it comes in the form of the Jungle Ultra, a hybridized design for hardwearing hiking and urban adventures, devised from a hi-top, water-resistant predecessor.

Unlike the hi-top version, the Jungle Ultra Low isn’t waterproof but instead comes with a series of ventilation holes so the sneaker is more in-keeping with the impending warmer climates.

Built onto Salomon’s epochal Advanced Chassis bottom unit with a protective toe cap, the Jungle Ultra Low comes with a single layer of mesh and full-grain suede leather, which is not only dead comfy, but is mega stretchy too.

Rounded out with a synthetic lining, gusseted tongue, regular lacing, and Salomon's SensiFit tech, the Jungle Ultra Low comes in two colorways of “Black / Magnet / Ebony” and “Dull Gold / Kangaroo / Safari,” both of which are available online now.

While these might not be Salomon’s most street-savvy silhouette (let’s leave that to the XT series), it’s arguably their most functional. And with those long summer jaunts coming up, you couldn’t go far wrong with a Jungle Ultra Low, that’s for sure.