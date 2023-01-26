10 Years of Salomon's XT-6 Calls For a RECUT

Brand: Salomon

Model: XT-6 "RECUT"

Release Date: January 26 at 10:00 CEST/03:00 EDT

Price: $200

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor’s Notes: When you’ve got a good thing, why change it? It’s this thinking that has defined many of the biggest moments in the sneaker world, as brands and fans alike cling to nostalgia so tight that era-defining styles remain relevant across generations.

For Salomon, the flagship XT-6 is about as good as it gets; at least, that’s what the popularity of the silhouette would have you think. By the looks of things, the Alpine experts would agree, as it celebrates 10 years of the XT-6 via the RECUT collection.

Where the XT-6 is concerned, I’ll happily show my bias. Owning one too many pairs than I care to admit, the effortlessness of the color design team’s work is a thing to marvel at and is a large part of the brand’s continued success within fashion.

Thanks to Salomon’s continued commitments to high-performance gear that’s stylistically dialed in, the XT-6 has a long, long line of attention-worthy colorways. Don’t believe me? Here’s a wee list.

2023 marks a big moment for the silhouette as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. It’s only right that Salomon pulls out all the stops for such an occasion. To kickstart the moment, the RECUT collection sees a series of fan-favorite colorways make their way back to the market.

Three styles from FW18-SS21 are returning, retooled with new materials, but packing the same fine-tuned performance tools. Each of these RECUT styles is due to touch down online at the Highsnobiety Shop on January 26, and if they’re even half as popular as before, they won’t hang around long.