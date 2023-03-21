Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Salomon's XT-4 Proves Nothing Beats the Classics

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Salomon
Brand: Salomon

Model: XT-4 OG

Release Date: The first drop is out now, followed by a second drop in April

Price: $205

Buy: Online at Salomon and the Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: Man, sometimes you just can't beat the classics. Whether that's your favorite pair of vintage Levi's, old-school cars (without all of the tech and gizmos of today), or that pair of Air Jordan 1s you swear you'll never wear out, the quality of product just isn't the same nowadays.

Despite its continued success, which is well documented in lists and through the work of its color and material design team, Salomon has set SS23 as the season that it'll reflect on its extensive Alpine legacy.

Beginning with the launch of the XT-6 Recut collection, which flew off shelves just as quickly as it came, this self-reflective strategy has seen fan favorites resurrected, further bolstering the brand's positioning on the secondary market.

SalomonXT-4 OG Fiery Red/Black/Yellow
$155.00
Next in line, the XT-4 will once again enjoy some time in the spotlight as Salomon reminds us why the silhouette became such a huge hit in the first place.

Retooled to its original state, the XT-4 OG is a high-performing beast. Most of all, the five-piece pack, which will launch in two drops of three and two, packs a punch thanks to the OG colorways applied to each.

These are already causing a storm online amongst die-hard Salomon fans, which spells heartbreak if you're not quick on the trigger.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

