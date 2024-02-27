Sign up to never miss a drop
Salomon's Clothing Is Just as Good as Its Sneakers

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
It’s almost obligatory for the sneaker wall in a fashion boutique to feature Salomon these days. The brand’s Sportstyle line, which turns Salomon’s trail running footwear into practical everyday sneakers, has caused its popularity to boom.

According to StockX data, the label’s outdoor footwear is even hitting big numbers on resale. 

However, while a lot of attention has been paid to Salomon’s excellent sneakers (and its carefully curated list of sneaker collaborators), its clothing selection has gone somewhat under the radar. 

Regular skiers and true hikers will be used to seeing its S-shaped logo on all sorts of gear up in the mountains but its clothing hasn’t crossed over into style-conscious wardrobes in the same way its footwear has.

This season could be a turning point for Salomon as a new campaign, produced by Hyld Studio, featuring its SS24 collection shows that its clothing is just as noteworthy as its sneakers.

Its pocket-heavy shell jackets, loose-fitting pants, nifty crossbody bags, and technical skirts are all made for use in the great outdoors but they don't skip on more fashion-focused features.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

One thing that’s made Salomon’s footwear stand out is its colorways and its new clothing is no different. Pink and dark burgundy come together on the panels of a weather-resistant jacket, pastel hues give the technical gear a soft finish, and hits of green round off the colorful SS24 selection.

The debate around where the future of outdoor clothing lies is rampant currently, with Gorpcore having been a dominant style for a few years now and new terms such as "quiet outdoor" being peddled.

This range of muted, subtly branded outdoor wear leans into the new, more "quiet" look that is being tipped for outdoor clothing brands.

Salomon is already poised to have a big year, something that was confirmed with the release of its Super Bowl advert earlier this month. This colorful range of hiking gear is only going to help keep it in favor amongst its fashion-conscious shoppers.

