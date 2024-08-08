Salomon’s Excellent All-Terrain Gear Extends Far Beyond Sneakers

Salomon was founded in the heart of the French Alps as an outdoor sports equipment brand. And, regardless of how many high fashion labels it collaborates with or how many stylish boutiques start stocking it, Salomon will not forget its roots in technical outdoor gear.

The brand’s Fall 2024 hiking apparel campaign, titled Welcome Back To Earth, is here to remind everyone else of its all-terrain credentials.

Created for the Korean market, its new collection took the hike to the mountainous region of Stubaital Valley in Austria — a breathtakingly beautiful area, the type Salomon’s designs are made for.

Salomon / Simon Birk 1 / 13

Approximately 2,000 meters above sea level, over three days and two nights, Salomon’s stylish hiking gear was put through its paces.

Salomon / Simon Birk

A GORE-TEX 3L jacket, down-filled hiking pants, and ergonomic backpacks are included in the mix, weatherproof and versatile hiking essentials that Salomon specializes in but have been overshadowed by its excellent sneakers of late.

Salomon’s popularity extending beyond hiking trails and into the fashion world has been driven by the boom in trail running sneakers. The footwear is what’s being worn by the likes of Rihanna and Bella Hadid or traded in record numbers on the resale platform StockX.

It’s something that the brand acknowledges and has helped to grow through its fashion-focused Sportstyle line: "The resonance our footwear is having... is a byproduct of [our core values] and great to see," Alex van Oostrum, the Global Marketing Manager of Salomon Sportstyle previously told Highsnobiety.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While Salomon is continuing to create excellent sneakers, this collection shows that its clothing selection is equally technical and equally great-looking.