Salomon’s Techy Mountain Shoe Gets a Subtly Stylish Upgrade

Salomon’s all-new hybrid outdoor shoe, the S/Lab Alpinway, is built to do many things: clamber up the side of a mountain, negotiate alpine ridges, and comfortably travel across the various terrains you find in the great outdoors.

The Alpinway’s newest edition, the Alpinway Advanced, adds a new piece of functionality to the mix: being stylish.

The work of Salomon Sportstyle, a fashion-focused line from Salomon, the stylistically upgraded sneaker comes with subtle alterations.

A bulkier sole unit, marginally more pronounced suede panel, and slightly wider shape are among the updates provided on the Alpinway Advanced — but you have to look really closely to notice them.

What’s most apparent on this sneaker is Salomon Sportstyle’s newly-developed colorways. The sporty black and white makeover from the original Alpinway is replaced with a stealthy all-black variation alongside an off-white and grey colorway, both more easily wearable in casual settings.

This latest edition to Salomon Sportstyle’s Advanced line — which also includes sneakers such as the sleek Speedcross Advanced, aggressive-looking XT PU.RE Advanced, and multi-functional Snowclog Advanced — is available from Salomon’s website for $200.

We’ve seen Salomon’s old trail running shoes, such as the XT-6 or the chunky ACS Pro, become invariably fashionable with the help of Salomon Sportstyle — you’ll struggle to find a fashion boutique that isn’t selling Salomon these days. Could a new, techy hybrid mountain shoe be its next big hit?