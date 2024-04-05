Salomon's Best Sneaker Is Suddenly Springtime Beautiful

Salomon might finally sway anyone still holding out on its most popular shoe. Salomon's seasonal XT-6 sneaker colorways show that the sneaker brand is still perfecting its most popular streetwear shoe, going off the gorgeous array of hues alone.

All of Salomon's XT-6 shoes are super fresh. There's a one lime green pair with darker teal accents, a “hazelnut” pair with an orange sole, a pastel-tinged beige pair, and of course, perfect for spring, a crisp white colorway (the first two are part of Salomon's XT-6 MINDFUL 3 line).

What’s more springtime than all of that?

Then again, when leakers first debuted the new XT-6 sneaker colorways on Instagram, Salomon devotees were only mildly impressed given the comments: “they should stop a little” might have been the most resounding reaction.

But don’t let haters hate on your spring sneaker game. There may be a ton of XT-6 colorways out there but what's a few more? And we all know these colorways are just that good, right?

And as one of Salomon's most popular shoes, the XT-6 won't be showed up by the new hotness.

In addition to these new colorways, Salomon also recently dropped an XT-Expanse sneaker collab with UK-based retailer size? in an equally spring-forward colorway.

With a purple mesh upper and beige and light green details, it fits right into this other sharp selection of Salomon Spring 2024 shoe colors.

According to size?, its colorway was inspired by the “picturesque, pastel-colored buildings” of Annecy, France, where Salomon was founded.

Presumably, that pastoral landscape also influenced the XT-6 hues soon to come from Salomon itself. Nice when a sneaker brand channels a collaborator's design cues into its in-line product.

And for those looking for a jet black pair, fear not.

There’s the recent and forthcoming Salomon collab wherein COMME des GARÇONS gave a monochrome slip-on sneaker and rugged trail shoe monochrome makeovers (white is included) and both drop later this year.

It's not an XT-6, admittedly, but it's still a good-looking and utilitarian Salomon shoe, demonstrating the breadth of the sportswear brand's footwear aspirations.

Whether you’re with the Instagram haters or not, it’s hard to deny that Salomon is going hard for 2024, starting off the year with a stylish bang.