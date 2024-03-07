Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

This Is Salomon's Next Big Shoe

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti
1 / 9
Salomon

Salomon’s Xt-6 has become one of the sportswear company's most popular sneakers. The Xt-6 just had it all: quality specs in a sleek package stylish enough to function as fashion but hardy enough to take the trails.

But for 2024, Salomon is no longer making the Xt-6 its main focus. Instead, it's zeroing in on the Speedcross 3, a recently relaunched staple shoe that's about to become Salomon's next big sneaker — or so Salomon hopes. 

Core to Salomon's Speedcross 3 push is a revival of the OG “Sulphur” colorway that released in 2011, all bright yellow-green upper with red and black accents and available online for $140.

Compared to the Xt-6, the Speedcross 3 is chunkier, louder, stranger. It's not necessarily the obvious choice to step up to the plate as Salomon's star sneaker but consumers acclimated to the Xt-6's technical quirk could very easy to see the Speedcross 3’s obvious streetwear appeal. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Salomon currently offers six iterations of the Speedcross shoe, originally designed as a super technical mountain running shoe, but the Speedcross 3 stands out in the lineup.

It has similar specs to the other Speedcross sneakers, like the grippy sole and tough, Quicklaced upper, but the Speedcross 3 is maybe the most stylish. It's not as tech-y as the newer models and not as retro as the classics, giving it crossover appeal.

“Pushing mountain racing boundaries meant a flyweight product that was quick and agile, even on the most difficult sloped terrain," Speedcross designer Reglan G Brewer once explained. "Early on, I started calling the project ‘SpeedCross’ as it both respected the trail signature ‘X’ and reflected the ambitious racing identity of the product.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And while the Speedcross was born for mountain racing, the Speedcross 3 was the first offspring to boost that utility with some curb appeal. It’s a trail shoe right down to its foam sole. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“The [original] Speedcross was a very underground product, which appealed to elite athletes and designers for being raw, without any whimsical design," Warren Bosomworth, former Salomon footwear designer, said in an oral history of the sneaker. "It was pure performance. It was a tough shoe to sell. Being lightweight, grippy, and protective was not enough.”

Now that sneaker culture has evolved lightyears beyond where it was in 2008, when Salomon released the original Speedcross, it's ready for something that's pure performance. These days, it's not enough for sneakers to be loud — they have to be useful, too.

Shop Salomon sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
XT PU.RE Advanced
Salomon
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-4 OG
Salomon
$190
We Recommend
  • WSR main Feb week 5
    From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • RIER's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, including a Salomon XA JUNGLE boot collab
    Why RIER Made Salomon's Most Tactical Shoe Shockingly Suave
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon & BEAUTY & YOUTH UNITED ARROWS' XT-Rush 2 GORE-TEX sneaker collab in beige and cream colorway
    A Classic GORE-TEX Salomon Shoe Finally Got a Fancy Facelift
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Salomon's Best Shoe Looks Better Stripped to the Bone
    • Sneakers
  • MM6 Maison Margiela & Salomon have dropped a collaborative ACS Pro sneaker.
    Margiela & Salomon Finally Cooked up a Wearable Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Salomon X-Alp sneaker in leather
    Salomon's Technical Trail Shoes Are Even Better in Leather
    • Sneakers
  • Tyler the Creator and Pharrell's green nail polish collab
    Pharrell & Tyler, the Creator's Second Collab Is...
    • Beauty
  • Salomon's Speedcross 3 sneaker in sulphur yellow
    This Is Salomon's Next Big Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Kaito Hashimoto styled in Levi's spotlighting the eboy subculture and style
    From Your Screen to the Streets, the E-boy Aesthetic is Back
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Clarks Originals Wallabee T Bar
    Is There Anything Clarks *Can't* Turn Its Wallabee Into?
    • Sneakers
  • adidas track jacket
    Adidas's Latest Soccer Roundup Proves "Blokecore' is Alive And Well
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024