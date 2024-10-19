Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Salomon's Beloved Trail Shoe Just Got an Excellent Glow-Up

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Salomon's XT-6 sneaker was one of the first hiking shoes to go mainstream, evolving from the outdoors to a fashion-forward must-cop.

The Salomon sneaker continues to make waves in the shoe game thanks to a revolving door of collabs and colorway refreshes. Now, with a little help from atmos, the Salomon XT-6 sneaker is getting another glow-up (slightly more literal this time).

Titled "Neon Tokyo," the atmos-exclusive Salomon sneaker sees the popular model dressed in a bright neon look. The limited-edition colorway is based on a scene of running through the lit-up streets of Tokyo at night.

atmos' Salomon XT-6 "Neon Tokyo" sneakers come in two bold colorways: black with neon green accents and purple with neon pink. Regardless of the aesthetic tweaks, the XT-6 sneaker maintains its integrity with its comfy EVA cushioning and rugged durability.

The glowed-up Salomon XT-6 sneaker is just the latest collaboration between atmos and Salomon. The pair have previously teamed up to rework this specific model.

In 2023, atmos and Salomon created the Stars Collide XT-6 model. Fast forward to September, the two labels came together again for the atmos x Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX Concrete Jungle shoe.

The latest atmos-exclusive Salomon sneaker may not be the first (or last), but I suspect it'll go quickly. So, for those eying the glowy pair, take a shot at atmos' raffle on the brand's website before the wider launch on October 24.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
