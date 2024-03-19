Sign up to never miss a drop
size?'s Gorgeous Salomons Are Worth Revisiting for Spring

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

After delivering glorious spins on Nikes and New Balances, size? offers up the prettiest Salomons of the Spring '24 season.

Technically, size?'s Salomon sneakers dropped back in December 2023. But the brand is reminding us of the solid take, which is certainly fit for spring rotations.

Salomon's XT-6 Expanse sneaker is size?'s latest canvas, having received a beautiful colorway that's exclusive to the brand (translation: you won't catch these Salomons at any other store but size?).

size?'s Salomon XT-6 Expanse sneakers deliver a flawless marriage of earthy hues and pale colors inspired by Salomon's origins in Annecy, France.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When describing the Salomon XT-6 Expanse sneaker, size? cites explicitly the "picturesque, pastel-colored buildings surrounding the quaint Alpine town" as inspiration.

Nature-worthy brown, beige, and green shades top the XT-6 Expanse's paneled overlays, while a purple techy mesh material plays peek-a-boo right underneath.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Some additional pops of pink, red, and purple hues strike elsewhere, closing out the shoe with seasonal flair. Altogether, it's a perfect balance of unique color groups, making hiking bro vibes work with a bit of feminine energy.

It's a spin you'd almost expect from a Sandy Liang collab (I mean, her Salomons were pretty, too). But nah, this is size?'s work, baby.

Again, the size?-exclusive Salomon XT-6 Expanse sneaker dropped back in December. But there are still a few pairs lingering on size?'s website for £145 (around $184).

Since 2000, the retailer has continued to stock the hottest drops and even the more underrated sneaker gems. But size? is also good at cooking up its own heat here and there, and its gorgeous Salomons are proof.

