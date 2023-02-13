Sam Smith's Insane Inflatable Suit Isn't Photoshopped

No matter how many times you hard rest your phone or swear it's photoshop, Sam Smith and their insanely inflated outfit is very much real (unfortunately).

The "Unholy" singer bounced (and probably squeaked) at the 2023 BRIT Awards, stepping on the red carpet in a black latex suit complete with legs and sleeves pumped up to extreme proportions.

All I'm going to say is: one prick and it's up, up, and away for Smith.

In case you're wondering, Smith's custom inflatable suit is courtesy of HARRI, headed by London athlete-turned-designer Harikrishnan.

The London College of Fashion alum captivated the industry (and much pretty the internet) with his balloon-like trousers, which floated the catwalk during his 2020 grad show.

In other words, Harikrishnan isn't new to fashion's inflation awakening- — he's one of the leaders of it.

Then, from corset looks freeing the nipple to dramatic feather displays, Sam Smith isn't a stranger to a viral look. The musician undoubtedly wears their ensembles with the utmost confidence, and I can't knock that (but things still get pretty wild, though).

Though it wasn't a chaotic look, Smith's sparkly Valentino jumpsuit — yep, that one — set the internet ablaze and evoked unwarranted comparison's Harry Styles' Gucci number.

The 'fit check at the BRITs arrives just after Smith's buzzy 2023 Grammys look, where the artist pulled all stops in a voluminous red Valentino look — with the entourage to match (literally, they wore red, too).

In addition to their red carpet moment, Smith's performance of "Unholy" also became the talk of the night, leaving the conservative Christians (and the FCC) in an uproar over "satanic" visuals.

Yep, Smith joins a growing list of celebs caught in spiritual controversy ignited by the worshippers of Christ, next to Doja Cat and Demi Lovato.

On the other hand, please put away all sharp objects when around Sam Smith this evening.