Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Only Lizzo Could Make Chaircore Look This Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

The BRITs got all the fashion action last night. Tallia Storm showed up in a fur bikini. Sam Smith's outfit wasn't safe from any sharp objects. And then there was Lizzo, blessing us with furniture realness.

While performing at the 2023 BRIT Awards, Lizzo commanded attention in her custom Act N°1 dress — a bright pink gown topped with an enormous, over-the-top Medici collar comprised of tulle ruffle rouches.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

In the end, the gown's gigantic attachment looked like a fluffy barrel armchair encircling the YITTY founder's head and shoulders.

Though it's not an actual accent seat sitting on Lizzo's shoulders (at least, I don't think it is), it undoubtedly strengthens the chaircore case (Doja Cat took a more head-on approach with her infamous chair hat in 2021).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This ultra-raised neckpiece may look familiar, and it should. Beyoncé flexed a similar collar-shawl by the Italian label during her Tiffany commercial, which is essentially the closest we'll get to the "Summer Renaissance" video.

It's also worth pointing out how Beyoncé's ensemble was styled by the same mind behind Lizzo's BRITs look, the iconic Patti Wilson. Clearly, Wilson has a knack for selecting the perfect ruffled thrones fit for queens.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Lizzo's fluffy seat-collar was a moment at the BRIT Awards, right next to her gleaming red carpet slay in Robert Wun. And for the haters that have anything negative to say, the message is clear: they can have a fluffy seat.

Sold Out
Acne StudiosStockholm 1996 T-Shirt Grey
$162.25
$295.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
ASICS x A.P.C.GEL-SONOMA 15-50 Lilac Opal/Gentry Purple
$180.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
AGRWisdom Crochet Hat
$250
Buy at Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Reborn Running Shoe Makes Ghosting Look Great (& Flat)
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
  • Two Outfits, One Message: Paige Bueckers Makes Her Grand Entrance
  • The Denim Jordan 4 Sneaker Looks Good in Its Jumpman Jeans
  • Converse's Insanely Rugged Dad Shoe Shouldn't Look This Good
What To Read Next
  • Central Cee Will Only Dress Like Central Cee (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Part Timepiece, Part Disco Ball: A Watch Drowning in Glam
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now