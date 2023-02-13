Only Lizzo Could Make Chaircore Look This Good

The BRITs got all the fashion action last night. Tallia Storm showed up in a fur bikini. Sam Smith's outfit wasn't safe from any sharp objects. And then there was Lizzo, blessing us with furniture realness.

While performing at the 2023 BRIT Awards, Lizzo commanded attention in her custom Act N°1 dress — a bright pink gown topped with an enormous, over-the-top Medici collar comprised of tulle ruffle rouches.

In the end, the gown's gigantic attachment looked like a fluffy barrel armchair encircling the YITTY founder's head and shoulders.

Though it's not an actual accent seat sitting on Lizzo's shoulders (at least, I don't think it is), it undoubtedly strengthens the chaircore case (Doja Cat took a more head-on approach with her infamous chair hat in 2021).

This ultra-raised neckpiece may look familiar, and it should. Beyoncé flexed a similar collar-shawl by the Italian label during her Tiffany commercial, which is essentially the closest we'll get to the "Summer Renaissance" video.

It's also worth pointing out how Beyoncé's ensemble was styled by the same mind behind Lizzo's BRITs look, the iconic Patti Wilson. Clearly, Wilson has a knack for selecting the perfect ruffled thrones fit for queens.

Lizzo's fluffy seat-collar was a moment at the BRIT Awards, right next to her gleaming red carpet slay in Robert Wun. And for the haters that have anything negative to say, the message is clear: they can have a fluffy seat.