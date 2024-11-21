Saucony’s Chunked-up Trail Sneaker Graduated From the School of HOKA

To say that Saucony's Trigon Ultra sneaker is HOKA-coded would be the understatement of the century.

A revamp of the brand's Trigon series, Saucony's Trigon Ultra has the same raised sidewalls and fat outsoles associated with many of HOKA's genre-revamping running sneakers.

The Saucony Trigon Ultra, in particular, looks like a mix between a HOKA Mach 6 with its upper-spanning lettering and a Mafate Speed 4 thanks to its Vibram lug sole. There is also some real Skyline-float X vibes in this hefty trail sneaker, available at select regional stockists for under $300.

As a brand, Saucony is hardly new (they were literally founded in 1898), but it's been sweeping the current trend zeitgeist with a stylistic acuteness typically associated with buzzy new brands.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

From colorfully delightful collaborations with Jae Tips to New Balance-flavored dad sneakers like the ProGrid Triumph 4, Saucony is currently churning out trend-beating sneakers like nobody's business.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But in the era of run club supremacy and the enduring dominance of fashionable athleisure, a lot of sneakers are getting the HOKA treatment. Not only are the vibes simply unmatched, but HOKA's chunktastic styling is both comfortable and in tune with the footwear inclinations of the day.

The Brooks Glycerin Max is another running sneaker aligned with HOKA's shapely steez, and even adidas is tapping in with several retooled stompers issued under its speedy adizero line. And lest we not forget the time Converse went totally HOKA mode.

All of these sneakers have their own swag, but you can bet that HOKA was likely somewhere on the mood board.

In fact, this isn't even the first time Saucony has released a HOKA-tinged sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Saucony Triumph 22 is another plumped-up HOKA-ish sneaker that was so fly it even got a Nordstrom collab and super sick cowhide pattern. Told you, Saucony know trends!