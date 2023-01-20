Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Satisfy Your Urge to Run This Winter

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Ah, January. The peak of the "new year, new me" movement. It's a month where many will find success, yet just as many may falter at the line. Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, at least you tried. So, how about scratching the itch you've got to run? With Satisfy, of course.

Whether you choose to complete your runs inside the comfort of a gym or take to the roads and trails before the sun has set, there's nothing more off-putting than looking outside to bitter colds and thick grey clouds.

Unfortunately, that's just part of the game this time of the year, so if you're serious about catching your stride and enjoying a runner's high, it's something you'll need to overcome.

Fortunately for you, Satisfy knows more than a thing or two about running, and it's long prepared for everything that winter has to throw at runners of all levels.

Ensuring not only comfort and performance but the ability to tackle the cold with finesse, the Winter Pack has consistently delivered the best gear for the task – and until now, it hasn't quite been finished.

Already having landed online, the third and final drop presents a selection of pieces, such as the Polartec GhostFleece balaclava, SilverShell Packable Windbreaker, and PeaceShell Pants bolster the brand's extensive winter running arsenal.

There's no time like the present to crack on with your first (or even last) run of the year. If it's the cold that's been putting you off, Satisfy has got your back. Good running.

