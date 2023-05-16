Sign up to never miss a drop
Satisfy's Adventure Crocs Are Pouch-Perfect

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Crocs have always been room-dividing. Are they the greatest shoes ever? Are they the ugliest shoes ever? Are they both?

No matter which side of the silicone fence you sit on, one thing we can all agree on is that whether we like it or not: they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

From luxury collaborations with Balenciaga to more attainable link-ups with street-savvy brands like Palace, Awake NY, and, of course, Salehe Bembury, Crocs are here to stay.

They’ve even found themselves the focus of a multitude of celebrity endorsements too, most notably with the likes of Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber.

Crocs’ latest collaborator, Parisian performance label Satisfy, is a little left-field compared to their previous partners, but is one that makes total sense.

1 / 2

Joining forces to “change the perception of technical outerwear design one step at a time,” the pair are starting off by dropping two tactile takes on the Classic Clog, which features a neoprene upper, adjustable shock cord, and a nylon bag pouch which the shoe neatly packs into.

1 / 6

A rubber clog made for trails might sound a little unsettling (although Crocs' All-Terrain collection has been doing the same thing for a while now), but with Crocs and Satisfy you’re in safe hands. Wear them in the wild or even on calmer paths, they’ll still do the trick.

This debut collaboration, which lands online on May 19, marks the beginning of a series of releases between the two brands. And, TBH, if a packable tactile adventure-friendly Classic Clog is just the start, I’m dead excited to see what silicone rubbery goodness is to come.

