Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

EXCLUSIVE: Satisfy's Crocs Slides Are One-Of-A-Kind

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: Satisfy x Crocs

Model: Mellow Slide

Release Date: July 21

Price: $60

Buy: Satisfy

Editor’s Notes: Crocs and Satisfy are back for a second bite of the foam resin cherry and this time they mean business. Well, when I say business I mean total relaxation because their new one-of-a-kind marble Mellow Slide is the epitome of recovery.

Fresh off the fold-down heels of their collaborative Classic Clog, a design which both brands said was geared towards changing the perception of technical outerwear design, Crocs and Satisfy deliver a stripped back slide that is best described as candy floss for the feet.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Satisfy
1 / 3

Oozing both sink-in softness and comfort, the pair’s take on the Mellow slide features a marble pattern that is unique to every individual slide, which means that no two will be the same.

Better still, they’ve been made using LiteRide, a material designed to hug the feet and in turn aid recovery following arduous on-foot activities.

Satisfy
1 / 2

Boiled down, Crocs are, without a doubt, the greatest invention ever. You can take your sliced bread and your electricity, because I’ll be taking Crocs’ foam resin slippies every single day. Period.

As it happens though, the all-new Satisfy x Crocs Mellow is up there with the best, such is the comfort and cloud-like sensation they provide. And that’s before even mentioning the fact they look the absolute business too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This off the back of Satisfy’s Oakley collaboration and its debut link with Crocs is making for a fairly successful year for the Parisian label, and there’s still about five months left.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerKnit Track Top Black
$345.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyCarpenter Shorts Black
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Sean Wotherspoon x adidasOrketro Off White
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A'Ja Wilson’s First Nike Is A’One Hell of a Shoe
  • Palace's Most Exclusive Drop of 2025? Merch for a Japanese Baseball Team
  • A Hike-able Ballet Sneaker by Crocs
  • Crocs Made Rugged Barbour Jackets for Your Feet (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The First-Ever In-House Satisfy Sneaker Is Purpose-Built Utility (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now