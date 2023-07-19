EXCLUSIVE: Satisfy's Crocs Slides Are One-Of-A-Kind

Brand: Satisfy x Crocs

Model: Mellow Slide

Release Date: July 21

Price: $60

Buy: Satisfy

Editor’s Notes: Crocs and Satisfy are back for a second bite of the foam resin cherry and this time they mean business. Well, when I say business I mean total relaxation because their new one-of-a-kind marble Mellow Slide is the epitome of recovery.

Fresh off the fold-down heels of their collaborative Classic Clog, a design which both brands said was geared towards changing the perception of technical outerwear design, Crocs and Satisfy deliver a stripped back slide that is best described as candy floss for the feet.

Satisfy 1 / 3

Oozing both sink-in softness and comfort, the pair’s take on the Mellow slide features a marble pattern that is unique to every individual slide, which means that no two will be the same.

Better still, they’ve been made using LiteRide, a material designed to hug the feet and in turn aid recovery following arduous on-foot activities.

Satisfy 1 / 2

Boiled down, Crocs are, without a doubt, the greatest invention ever. You can take your sliced bread and your electricity, because I’ll be taking Crocs’ foam resin slippies every single day. Period.

As it happens though, the all-new Satisfy x Crocs Mellow is up there with the best, such is the comfort and cloud-like sensation they provide. And that’s before even mentioning the fact they look the absolute business too.

This off the back of Satisfy’s Oakley collaboration and its debut link with Crocs is making for a fairly successful year for the Parisian label, and there’s still about five months left.