Retailing for $500, Pharrell's adidas Supershoe Lives up to Its Name

When Pharrell Williams carried the Olympic Flame ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, I should have been concentrating on the historic event on show.

However, instead, I was transfixed by his adidas Adizero Pro Evo 1 sneakers — the consequences of being a journalist specialising in sneakers, I guess.

The Adizero Pro Evo 1 is adidas’ most advanced running shoe, living up to the "Pro" moniker as an example of technical footwear described in the marathon industry as a supershoe. And since its release last September, it has helped many runners achieve super things: two world records, 18 major race wins, four national records, four course records, the fastest marathon debut ever… this shoe has proven itself and its tech.

But why is Pharrell Williams — the superstar musician, Louis Vuitton creative director, and long-time adidas collaborator — choosing to release his own version of this running shoe? Well, it’s likely because running shoes are more fashionable than ever.

Williams is part of a crop of designers, including the likes of KITH, Paperboy Paris, and Post Archive Faction, that are collaborating on running shoes, making speed-oriented sneakers into stylish propositions that appeal to sneakerheads.

Pharrell and adidas’ Adizero Pro Evo 1 especially utilizes one marketing tactic that can quickly build sneaker hype: scarcity.

This Pharrell Williams-designed colorway, inspired by the colors found in nature, is extremely limited. The shoe is only available in-store from adidas’ New York Flagship store from November 2, retailing at $500 USD — yes, $500.

As running clubs continue to explore in popularity, especially among city-dwelling creatives, there is a growing market of runners who not only want to buy adidas’ lightest-ever shoe to finish a race with a personal best, but they also want adidas’ lightest-ever shoe to be a limited-edition, stylish collaboration.