Reformation's First-Ever HOKA Sneaker Is a Yassified Dad Shoe

The Dad Shoe Agenda has found its latest inductee: Reformation. In collaboration with HOKA, Reformation just released its collaborative Mach 6 LS.

HOKA's Mach 6 sneaker is one of its most popular running sneakers, and now Reformation has three of its own exclusive iterations.

The Mach 6 LS Monogram comes in a deep plum shade with a recycled poly custom jacquard upper littered with Reformation's logo. And things get a bit cozier with the Mach 6 LS Crochet, which features an organic cotton canvas and mesh upper.

Reformation's HOKA Mach 6 LS Crochet is actually available in two muted but Pinterest board-sounding colorways: "Eggnog Shortbread" and "Flint Grey Rainy Day."

In fact, Reformation really did good: Its collaborative HOKA shoes strip the large HOKA branding typical of the Mach 6 and goes even simpler than some of the sneaker's semi-minimalist seasonal versions.

Yes, the collaborative HOKA Mach 6 sneakers have Reformation's "Girl's Girl" energy just on HOKA's dad shoe build.

Both sneakers, which are available on the Reformation site, retail for $160, making them a smidge pricier than trail-acquainted HOKA faves like the Anacapa 2 Freedom or the Mach 5.

Now, if Reformation venturing into purposefully "ugly" shoe territory is a perplexing concept, I get it. Reformation is, for all intents and purposes, the quintessential girly-pop retailer.

Known for ultra-feminine dresses and eco-conscious branding, Reformation is only the latest brand to branch out into the dad shoe real estate, which is quite the hot commodity. I mean, even Costco got in on some of that action.

And though this may not have been on my 2024 style calendar, Ref fans seem quite enthused about this collaboration.

As one user so eloquently put it, "OMG this is the best thing that's happened to Ref since Swedish people became obsessed with natural fiber."

We had it wrong all along. Dads might know best.