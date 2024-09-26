Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Reformation's First-Ever HOKA Sneaker Is a Yassified Dad Shoe

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Reformation
1 / 4

The Dad Shoe Agenda has found its latest inductee: Reformation. In collaboration with HOKA, Reformation just released its collaborative Mach 6 LS.

HOKA's Mach 6 sneaker is one of its most popular running sneakers, and now Reformation has three of its own exclusive iterations.

Shop HOKA

The Mach 6 LS Monogram comes in a deep plum shade with a recycled poly custom jacquard upper littered with Reformation's logo. And things get a bit cozier with the Mach 6 LS Crochet, which features an organic cotton canvas and mesh upper.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Reformation's HOKA Mach 6 LS Crochet is actually available in two muted but Pinterest board-sounding colorways: "Eggnog Shortbread" and "Flint Grey Rainy Day."

In fact, Reformation really did good: Its collaborative HOKA shoes strip the large HOKA branding typical of the Mach 6 and goes even simpler than some of the sneaker's semi-minimalist seasonal versions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Yes, the collaborative HOKA Mach 6 sneakers have Reformation's "Girl's Girl" energy just on HOKA's dad shoe build.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Both sneakers, which are available on the Reformation site, retail for $160, making them a smidge pricier than trail-acquainted HOKA faves like the Anacapa 2 Freedom or the Mach 5.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, if Reformation venturing into purposefully "ugly" shoe territory is a perplexing concept, I get it. Reformation is, for all intents and purposes, the quintessential girly-pop retailer.

Known for ultra-feminine dresses and eco-conscious branding, Reformation is only the latest brand to branch out into the dad shoe real estate, which is quite the hot commodity. I mean, even Costco got in on some of that action.

And though this may not have been on my 2024 style calendar, Ref fans seem quite enthused about this collaboration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

As one user so eloquently put it, "OMG this is the best thing that's happened to Ref since Swedish people became obsessed with natural fiber."

We had it wrong all along. Dads might know best.

SHOP HOKA SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All HOKA
Multiple colors
HOKAStinson Evo OG Black/Cosmic Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
HOKATor Ultra Lo Wheat/Mushroom
$240.00
Available in:
4041 1/342 2/34445 1/346 2/3
Multiple colors
HOKAU Tor Ultra Low Mountain View/Eggnog
$240.00
Available in:
4041 1/342 2/34445 1/3
Tayler Adigun
WriterTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • HOKA’s Forgotten Futuristic Running Shoe Became a Luxe Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • How Dad Shoes Left “Cool” Sneakers in the Dust
    • Sneakers
  • This Ultra-Tough HOKA Shoe Is Secretly a Slip-On Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Chunkiest-Ever Running Shoe Goes Full HOKA
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA's First-Ever Flagship Store Is as Massive as Its Sneakers (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • It’s Game, Set, Match with On x Oyster Tennis Club
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Reformation's First-Ever HOKA Sneaker Is a Yassified Dad Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • SS25's Hottest Accessory Isn’t a Bag — It’s Big-Ass Glasses
    • Style
  • adidas’ Super-Slim Super Sneaker Is Two Decades Ahead of Its Time
    • Sneakers
  • Dr Martens' Deliriously Textural Crocheted Clog Is Almost More Slipper Than Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Wales Bonner’s Next Shoe Collab Is Surprisingly Rugged
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now