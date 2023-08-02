Sign up to never miss a drop
HOKA's Beefy New Shoe Is a Hiker For the Streets

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

HOKA's hits don't stop. Mere days after dropping the sublime Restore TC slip-on, the sportswear company has lifted the curtain on the Skyline-Float X, its latest crossover running shoe.

The Skyline-Float X is HOKA's take on a trail runner that can also do it all — no hyperbole! Okay, maybe some hyperbole, but it is an exceptionally good case study in HOKA's innately appeal in the post-dad shoe market.

It's a beautifully beefy running shoe with a sleek mesh upper (breathable and partially recycled), engineered midsole (fitted with a Pebax plate for what HOKA calls "dynamic propulsion"), and a specialized Vibram XS Trek outsole designed for all-terrain wear.

Available on HOKA's website for $175, the Skyline-Float X is offered in your typical spread of HOKA colorways.

There's the all-color neon iterations that're probably best left to the trail, the neutral-ish designs that aren't boring or fancy, and the essential monochrome makeups that best showcase HOKA's exquisite shapes.

Whether you're a HOKA neophyte or a dyed-in-the-wool HOKA-ite, I think you can agree that these things always look their best in all-black colorways, which ain't something you can say about most other sneaker brands.

1 / 3

No other running shoe brand is designing functional footwear that looks this good while also being satisfyingly orthopedic, seriously.

It's this exact no-nonsense utility-first approach that has made HOKA a veritable fashion brand as of late, with high-profile collabs and desirable in-line shoes all flying off shelves but quick.

HOKA's sneakers ain't just selling because they're especially useful, either.

The Skyline-Float X is slightly more expensive than HOKA's other trail sneakers (the Transport, Speedgoat 5, and Anacapa Breeze Low are all $20 cheaper, at least) but it makes up the difference in a silhouette that does all the talking necessary.

The best HOKA shoes, the ones that always sell out, are the ones that epitomize excellent silhouettes, the ones that balance hefty soles with sleek uppers. Their inherent comfort helps but it's all about the looks.

Like most other HOKA sneakers, the Skyline-Float X is hardly for everyone but it does hit the same sweet spot as the Bondi 6 and Clifton 7, a design achievement as impressive as the shoe's myriad technical specs.

