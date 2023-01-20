Saucony's ProGrid Triumph 4 Takes Gorpcore Seriously

Brand: Saucony

Model: ProGrid Triumph 4 "Gorpcore"

Release Date: Available now

Price: £140 (approx. $170)

Buy: Online at Saucony

Editor's Notes: Saucony’s been amping things up over the past year to bring itself back into the conversation where the hottest sneakers are concerned. Despite having a steady stream of collection-worthy bangers over the years, particularly through collaborations with the likes of END., it’s struggled to keep up with the pace of fast risers the likes of Salomon and New Balance.

Things have started to change, however, as the brand has shifted its focus on reviving fan favorites with a string of old-school and original color palettes that have reignited the Saucony fire.

One silhouette, in particular, has been trailblazing in the past few months. That is, of course, the retro-futuristic runner, the ProGrid Triumph 4.

Stepping back into the conversation late last year, the ProGrid Triumph 4 returned to thunderous applause in its classic “Yellow Chrome” coloring.

Far from low-key, the style served to demonstrate the versatility of the silhouette, paving the way for dialed-back looks akin to that of the new “Gorpcore.”

As its name would suggest, this new palette pulls inspiration from rising Gorpcore trends, utilizing rubber and Cordura in black and grey to deliver the perfect all-rounder.

